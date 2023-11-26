TNT out to clinch another grand championship in PBA 3x3

The TNT Triple Giga celebrate another leg title. PBA Images

MANILA -- TNT Triple GIGA looks to complete another dominant campaign in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference during its Grand Finals, Monday at the Ayala Malls Glorietta.

The Triple Giga came close to sweeping the six-leg, mid-season, half-court tournament when they won all with the exception of Leg 4 which guest team MCFASolver ruled.

TNT is the No. 1 seed and should be the overwhelming favorite heading to the 10-team grand finals where the champion will receive P750,000.

Almond Vosotros and Co. are likewise on a roll in the grand finale, where they won the last five conferences, including completing a rare grand slam in Season 2.

Champion coach Mau Belen is again banking on the 33-year-old Vosotros to banner TNT’s campaign as he teams up with Gryann Mendoza, Ping Exciminiano, and Chester Saldua.

Second seed Meralco, no. 3 Cavitex, and fourth seed Pioneer Elastoseal join TNT outright in the knockout stage for finishing in the Top 4 at the end of the six-leg stop.

The five others which qualified in the grand finals, namely MCFASolver (5th), Blackwater Smooth Razor (6th), Terrafirma (7th), Purefoods (8th), San Miguel (9th), and Barangay Ginebra (10th) will tangle in a one-round pool stage to determine the four other quarterfinalists.

The Tech Centrale lead Pool A together with the Titans and Beermen, while Pool B is composed of the Smooth Razor, Dyip, and Kings.

MCFASolver takes on San Miguel to kick off the six-game pool play starting at 2 p.m.

The top team to emerge in Pool A will face Pioneer Elastoseal in the knockout phase, while the no. 2 seed in the same group goes up against Meralco.

TNT awaits the no. 2 team which will emerge in Pool B, while the group’s no. 1 seed will have Cavitex for its opponent.

Runner-up in the grand finals receives P250,000, while third placer will bag P100,000.