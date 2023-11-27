Teams arrive for World Beach Pro Tour Challenge in Nuvali

MANILA -- Players from 17 countries arrived in Manila on Monday, three days before the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge unfolds at the sand courts of Nuvali, Santa Rosa City.

The women's beach volleyball teams of Japan, Canada, USA, China, Japan, Brazil, Spain, Austria and Poland and the men's squads of Turkiye, England, Australia, Ukraine, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal and Finland are now in town

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon "Tats" Suzara confirmed the development on Monday.

"It's world class beach volleyball action all of four days," said Suzara.

The qualification matches for men and women are set from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, while the main draw on Friday starts at 9 a.m. with the final match at 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday are for the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the tournament that caps the PNVF's busy 2023 calendar.

The Philippines, under Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai and Mayi Molit-Pochina, has Ran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton, James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, and Alche Gupiteo and Anthony Arbasto competing in the men’s contest and Gen Eslapor and Dij Rodriguez and newbie Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella in the women’s division.

There are 16 teams in each of the men’s and women’s main draw while 32 teams are vying in the qualification round also for each gender.

Also expected are elite beach volleyball players from The Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Oman, Thailand, Latvia, New Zealand, Israel, Gambia, Morocco, Malaysia and Slovakia.

Tickets are available at vw.ticketmax.ph pegged at P100 for morning sessions and P200 for afternoon sessions. Tickets will also be available onsite starting Thursday.