Perpetual Help marches to semifinals of NCAA chess

MANILA -- Perpetual Help routed Emilio Aguinaldo College, 3-1, over the weekend to march to the semifinals of the NCAA Season 99 chess tournament.

Genesis Borromeo, Romeo Canino and Carl Zitex Sato won their games on boards one, three and four, respectively, at the Letran campus in Intramuros, Manila. The Altas thus finished on top of the standings after the nine-round eliminations, with 28.5 points.

The lone casualty of the round for Perpetual was Ronald Canino to Set Canasta on the second board.

The Altas, coached by FIDE Master Roel Abelgas, will play Jose Rizal University in the semifinals. The Heavy Bombers, mentored by FM Nelson Mariano III, downed Arellano 3-1 to claim the fourth and last spot in the semis with 19.5 points.

Noel Geronimo, Joseph Lawrence Rivera and Christine Joy Amata delivered the wins on the second to fourth boards with James Michael Erese providing AU’s lone triumph on top board.

San Beda smashed Letran, 3.5-.5, to take the second seed with 25 points, while defending champion Lyceum blanked San Sebastian, 4-0, to take No. 3 with 24.5 points.

In the juniors' division, Lyceum flattened San Sebastian, 3-1, on triumphs by Gio Troy Ventura, Ariel Santander and Eowyn Jullado in the ninth and final round to go into the semis as the top seed with 25 points.

The Finals are set next week.