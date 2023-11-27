PBA 3x3: Vosotros the hero anew as TNT rules 2nd conference

The triumphant TNT Triple Giga. PBA Images.

MANILA -- TNT Triple Giga extended its reign in PBA 3x3 in thrilling fashion on Monday night, as they outlasted Meralco in the Grand Finals of the Second Conference at the Ayala Malls Glorietta.

Almond Vosotros came up with the biggest shot of the game to lift TNT to a hard-earned 21-20 overtime triumph over the Bolts, giving them yet another conference championship.

The win was worth P750,000 for the Triple Giga.

Meanwhile, it was a painful defeat for Meralco which led 9-5 early in the contest and had a chance to win in regulation after Vosotros made just one of two free throws for a 19-all deadlock with still 28 seconds left.

Back to back misses by Vosotros and Ping Exciminiano left the door open for the Bolts, but Alfred Batino was blocked at the buzzer, sending the final to overtime.

Meralco struck first in the extension through a Reymar Caduyac layup for a 20-19 count, but they blew a chance to secure the title when Jeff Manday's effort just rolled off the rim. Another Manday floater was also off the mark, giving the ball back to TNT.

Vosotros made sure that he did not waste the opportunity, rising up for the two-pointer that sealed their latest championship.

In the battle for bronze, Pioneer ElastoSeal edged Cavitex, 16-15.