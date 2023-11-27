The Ateneo men's swimming team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University completed a dominant campaign in the UAAP Season 86 men's swimming competitions, claiming an eighth consecutive title on Sunday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila.

This is the ninth overall title for the Ateneo men's team in swimming.

They collected eight golds, eleven silvers, and six bronze medals at the conclusion of the four-day event for a total of 405 points.

Ateneo finished ahead of De La Salle University (329.50), University of the Philippines (267.50), and University of Santo Tomas (209).

"I love my team. And being able to contribute points for the team makes me happy. I’m also very proud that my other teammates did very well this year because they all worked hard for this," said Phillip Joaquin Santos, who emerged as MVP of Season 86.

In the men's 1500m freestyle, Alexander Lawrence Chu of La Salle played spoiler to Ateneo’s imposing distance trio of Joshua Del Rio, Phillip Joaquin Santos, and Marco Daos to claim another gold medal. Chu was the only competitor to swim below the 17-minute mark at 16:47:57.

The Ateneo men managed to crowd the second to fourth positions, with Del Rio claiming the silver and Santos taking the bronze, to rack up 30 more points for their team.

In the men's 50m backstroke, John Neil Paredes of the University of Santo Tomas claimed his second gold with a time of 27.16 seconds ahead of DLSU’s Estifano Ramos (27.37) and UP’s Franco Dela Rosa (27.74). The Tigersharks had another ace as Joseph Arca (2:23.23) snatched the gold in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke in a come-from-behind fashion.

It was Daos who stopped the bleeding for the Blue Eagles, ruling the men's 200m butterfly in 2:09.94. Rafael Barreto then shone in the men's 50m freestyle, swimming to gold in 24.05 seconds.

The Fighting Maroons bagged the gold in the men's 4x100m medley relay with a time of 3:56.57 to register a new UAAP record.