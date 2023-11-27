Alvarez, Bangguigui return to action at ONE Friday Fights 43

Carlos "Limitless" Alvarez of Team Lakay. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Two Filipino fighters will be back in action this week at ONE Friday Fights 43 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Carlos "Limitless" Alvarez is gunning for a fourth straight win, while Dave "Kintas" Bangguigui shoots for a bounce back victory.

Alvarez will be taking on Nachyn Sat in a featherweight showdown, while Bangguigui collides with Ryosuke Honda in a strawweight match.

Team Lakay's Alvarez is coming off a quick victory in his last assignment, as he needed just 57 seconds to submit "Majin" Title Chai at ONE Friday Fights 36. It sustained Alvarez’ hot streak as he looks to finally secure a contract with The Home of Martial Arts.

Standing in his way is Sat, a Mongolian who has trained in Russia and is shaping up to be a tough draw for the Filipino.

Dave "Kintas" Bangguigui. Handout photo.

Bangguigui, for his part, is determined to regain his winning ways.

A product of the ONE Warrior Series, Bangguigui lost via third round technical knockout to Sanzhar “Uzbek Tiger” Zakirov at ONE Friday Fights 28.

Honda will not be any easier for Bangguigui, who is bracing for the Japanese striker targeting to make a strong statement in his promotional debut.

ONE Friday Fights 43 will feature a Muay Thai clash between Kongsuk Fairtex and Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon in a heavy hitting main event.