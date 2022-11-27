UAAP: NU stays unbeaten in women's chess

NU Woman International Master Kylen Joy Mordido. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University finished the first half of the season undefeated after taking a 3-1 thrashing of University of the Philippines in Round 7 of the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Chess Championships, Saturday at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila.

Woman International Master Kylen Joy Mordido led the way for the Lady Bulldogs after scoring a fast win in Board 2, conquering her foe with the white pieces in just 21 moves of the Slav Defense.

Jesca Docena followed suit with a dominant win in Board 3 courtesy of a 38-move conquest of UP's Jee Ann Barry.

Season 84 MVP Woman Fide Master Allaney Jia Doroy then survived a dangerous mating attack to salvage a draw in Board 1 while Princess Nicole Ballete also split the point in Board 4.

NU finished the first round of Season 85 with 17 points built around four wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University banked on Candidate Master Divine Grace Luna's win in Board 3, to post a 2.5-1.5 victory over De La Salle University.

Me Ann Joy Baclayon, Woman International Master Bea Mendoza and Woman National Master Rizalyn Jasmine Tejada all settled for draws in Boards 1, 2, and 4, respectively, to secure the second spot for the Lady Tamarraws.

Ateneo de Manila University also had a successful Round 7 after taking a 2.5-1.5 win over Adamson University to keep the podium finish within striking distance.

Laila Camel Nadera snatched the spotlight after scoring her first season win in Board 1 as Kristine Mae Flores remained undefeated courtesy of another win in Board 4.

Arena Grandmaster Alexis Anne Oseña secured Ateneo's win with a draw in Board 3 to push Ateneo to 4th.