UST's Gen Eslapor and Babylove Barbon are still unbeaten in Season 85. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas extended its winning streak to 34 matches Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 beach volleyball tournament, Saturday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

The Tigresses, seeking a fifth straight beach volleyball crown, are on the cusp of completing a 7-0 elimination round sweep as Gen Eslapor and reigning MVP Babylove Barbon topped National University's Honey Grace Cordero and Kly Orillaneda, 21-17, 21-15, in a duel of undefeated teams.

The Lady Bulldogs stumbled to their first loss after five straight wins.

The race for the remaining Final Four slot in the women's division remains hanging in the balance.

University of the Philippines' Euri Eslapor and Alyssa Bertolano showed steely resolve in beating Far Eastern University's Gerzel Petallo and Melody Pons, 20-22, 21-18, 16-14.

But De La Salle's Justine Jazareno and Jolina Dela Cruz stalled Euri Eslapor and Bertolano's march to the Final Four with a 22-20, 17-21, 15-13 victory. The Lady Spikers tied the Lady Bulldogs in second place at 5-1.

Petalio and Pons later rebounded with a 21-10, 21-15 conquest of Adamson University's Mary Grace Borromeo and Aliah Marce.

The Fighting Maroons remained in fourth place at 3-3, while the Lady Tamaraws and the Lady Falcons sport identical 2-4 slates.

Adamson University's Borromeo and Marce outlasted Ateneo's Pia Ildefonso and Ysa Nisperos, 20-22, 21-11, 15-8, in the morning session.

In the final match of the day, Ildefonso and Nisperos finally entered the win column, a 24-22, 21-18 conquest of University of the East's Ella Mae Capillano and Meriam Mungcal. The Lady Warriors fell to 0-6.