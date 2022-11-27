UAAP beach volley: FEU, Ateneo men claim Final 4 spots

Ateneo's Jian Salarzon and Amil Pacinio are headed to the Final 4 of UAAP Season 85 men's beach volleyball. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University and Ateneo de Manila University completed the Final 4 cast in the men's division of the UAAP Season 85 beach volleyball tournament, Saturday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

FEU's Vincent Nadera and Martin Bugaoan rallied from a set down to beat University of the Philippines' Dan Nicolas and Erl Eusebio, 18-21, 24-22, 15-9.

They then withstood a tough stand from De La Salle's Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao in the first set to score a 22-20, 21-12 victory, giving the Tamaraws a 4-2 record.

Jian Salarzon and Amil Pacinio gave the Blue Eagles their fourth win earlier in the day by sweeping Kampton and Maglinao, 21-15, 21-16. Ateneo settled for a 4-2 card after Salarzon and Pacinio bowed to NU's James Buytrago and Pol Salvador, 14-21, 11-21.

Reigning three-time men's champion University of Santo Tomas remained perfect as Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga made short work of University of the East's Jake Abria and Allen Buensalida, 21-8, 21-4.

The Growling Tigers and the Bulldogs are now tied at 6-0 heading into Sunday's match-up that will determine their final ranking in the eliminations.

In the other men's morning match, UP's Nicolas and Eusebio topped Adamson University's Francis Casas and Evander Novillo, 21-12, 21-12.

The final day of eliminations is set Sunday morning.