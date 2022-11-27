PBA: Magnolia routs Meralco, strengthens Top 2 bid

Magnolia turned on the afterburners in the third quarter, en route to a 108-96 victory over Meralco in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Sunday.

The Chicken Timplados Hotshots raised their record to 9-2, a half game behind league leader Bay Area Dragons (10-2), slightly boosting their chances at the twice-to-beat incentive awarded to the top 2 teams at the end of the elimination round.

Meralco, which saw its 3-game winning streak snapped, fell to 4-6, as it fights for a quarterfinal ticket.

After Bong Quinto hit a 3-pointer to put Meralco ahead 60-59 in the third, Magnolia went on a 26-8 run in a 6-minute span to take an 85-68 lead.

Coach Chito Victolero and his crew didn't allow Meralco to score a field goal in that stretch, with all the Bolts' points coming from KJ McDaniels at the free-throw line.

Paul Lee scored a team-high 27 points, including 11 points in that explosive third quarter. He also shot 5 of 9 from 3-point territory.

Nicholas Rakocevic added 16 points and 20 rebounds, while Calvin Abueva chipped in 17 points, as the Chicken Timplados Hotshots saw six players score in double digits.

KJ McDaniels finished with 32 points to lead Meralco.