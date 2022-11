Jamie Malonzo finished with a career-high 26 points, and Barangay Ginebra caught fire in the fourth quarter to beat NorthPort 122-105 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Sunday.

Justin Brownlee tallied 31 points to lead Ginebra, which hiked its record to 8-3, tying idle Converge for third and fourth places.

The Batang Pier fell to 6-6.

(More details to follow.)