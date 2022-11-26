Ray Parks Jr. of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. (C) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins cruised to a comfortable 98-55 victory over Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, Saturday at the YMIT Arena.

Parks contributed seven points on 3-of-6 shooting along with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals off the bench as the Dolphins built an early 16-3 advantage and never looked back.

Scott Eatherton had 23 points and eight rebounds, while Coty Clarke added 2 and Maurice Ndour finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Nagoya. The Dolphins won a second straight game to improve to 9-3.

Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena played just five minutes, scoring two points as the Lakes suffered an eighth consecutive defeat. They have a 2-10 record in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Also losing on Saturday were Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix, who absorbed an 87-73 defeat to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena came off the bench to score 16 points on top of five assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes, but his efforts were not enough as San-En saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

Isaiah Hicks had 23 points and eight boards to lead the NeoPhoenix. They got off to a slow start, falling behind 25-13 after the opening period, and could not recover.

Matthew Wright, for his part, scored 21 points but couldn't keep Kyoto Hannaryz from falling to the Utsunomiya Brex, 83-75. The Fil-Canadian guard also had six assists and five rebounds in Kyoto's loss, which dropped them to 6-6 in the season.

Justine Baltazar played just 69 seconds and did not score in an 85-72 win for the Hiroshima Dragonflies over the SeaHorses Mikawa.

Jay Washington did not play in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 96-86 triumph over the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Also sitting out on Saturday was Dwight Ramos, who is still recovering from an ankle injury. His Levanga Hokkaid still had enough to defeat the Sunrockers Shibuya, 99-92, for its fourth win of the season.

In Division 2, Jordan Heading contributed 11 points in Nagasaki Velca's 82-68 rout of the Fukushima Firebonds.

Kobe Paras was limited to six points on 1-of-9 shooting in Altiri Chiba's 89-84 loss to Bambitious Nara, while Roosevelt Adams had seven points and two rebounds in the Kagawa Five Arrows' 79-72 defeat to the Nishinomiya Storks.