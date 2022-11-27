NBA: Celtics' Tatum to miss game with ankle sprain

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) shoots baskets Grant Williams (R) looks on during the NBA ls practice at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, 15 June 2022. File photo. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK -- Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards with a left ankle sprain, the NBA team said Saturday.

Tatum, who was injured in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, will miss his first game of the season after playing in all 19 of Boston's games as they build a league-leading record of 15-4.

Despite taking a knock on Monday, he went head-to-head with Dallas star Luka Doncic on Wednesday, scoring 37 points in the Celtics' win over the Mavericks.

He delivered another 30-point performance in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Tatum, who is also "managing" a left wrist injury, recently told the Boston Globe he would prefer to play every game, even if Celtics management might want him to rest.

"I saw I played the most minutes in the NBA last year," Tatum told the newspaper.

"Obviously I'm fortunate and blessed to not have had many injuries, but I do pride myself on always being available."

