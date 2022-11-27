The Labrador siblings — Marcus and Aluna in gymnastics, and Alani and Ava in taekwondo — are making their presence felt in major international competitions.

Siblings Marcus and Aluna Labrador dominated the JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Competition held in Bangkok, Thailand recently.

Not only that, their sisters Alani and Ava also took center stage in Las Vegas were they bested other taekwondo jins from other countries competing in the US.

Marcus reaped medal in various categories of the gymnastics events, including gold medal feats in the Pommel, Vault, Parallel Bars events.

The 10-year-old Labrador, one of the triplets of Mark and Angel Labrador, also snagged bronze in the individual all-around, for MAG Level 2, as well as in the rings event.

Although her sister, Aluna, didn’t made it to the podium, she came up with a strong performance, ranking 12th in individual all-Around, seventh in floor exercise and 10th in bars and beam and 14th in Vault for WAG Level 4.

Meanwhile, their sisters Alani and Ava were stamping their class in international taekwondo competition.

Alani bagged the gold in poomsae and wood breaking while also securing the bronze medal in the kyorugi in the 2022 Las Vegas Taekwondo Open.

Her 12-year-old sister Ava Maxinne Rae, went on to capture a silver in poomsae and a bronze in wood breaking events.

Alani represented Davao de Norte in the recent Batang Pinoy Sports Competition. She competed for Blackbelt Poomsae and is ranked number 7 among 28 competitors all over the Philippines. She holds the top rank in Region XI.