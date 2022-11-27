KBL: Abando leads way as Anyang downs Seoul

Rhenz Abando came up big for Anyang KGC in their 90-84 defeat of the Seoul SK Knights in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League, Sunday at the Anyang Gymnasium.

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player delivered 21 points on an efficient 9-of-12 clip, while adding five rebounds and five assists.

His efforts helped Anyang rack up a fifth consecutive victory in the season, keeping them at the top of the league standings with a 13-3 slate.

Omari Spellman had a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Byun Jun-hyung contributed 19 points and Oh Se-keun had 17 markers to help Anyang's cause.

Jameel Warney and Kim Seon-hyung each had 22 points, but they couldn't keep the defending champions from succumbing to a loss.