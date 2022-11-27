B.League: Parks, Nagoya complete weekend sweep of Shiga

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins swept the Shiga Lakes this weekend. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins secured a second consecutive win over Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, 104-82, on Sunday at the YMIT Arena.

The Diamond Dolphins completed a sweep of the Lakes this weekend, having won their meeting on Saturday in even more lopsided fashion, 98-55.

Parks contributed all-around numbers of 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in nearly 28 minutes of action for Nagoya. Coty Clarke top-scored for the Dolphins with 27 points, while Scott Eatherton had 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Nagoya improved to 10-3 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League, as they extended their winning streak to three games.

Kiefer Ravena did not play for Shiga in what was the ninth consecutive defeat for the Lakes. They now have a 2-11 record in the season.

Also losing on Sunday were Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix, who dropped an 83-78 decision to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The younger Ravena had 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the loss, as San-En fell to 8-5. They have now lost back-to-back games.

Matthew Wright and Kyoto Hannaryz came up short against Utsunomiya Brex, 81-58. Wright had 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting from long distance along with six assists in the defeat.

Justine Baltazar had a 21-second cameo in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 87-74 win over Seahorses Mikawa, as they improved to 10-3 in the season. Meanwhile, Jay Washington did not play as the Ryukyu Golden Kings fell to Shimane Susanoo Magic, 80-68.

Dwight Ramos sat out Levanga Hokkaido's 90-85 defeat to the Sunrockers Shibuya as he continued to recover from a sprained right ankle.

In the second division, Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca took an 88-80 victory over the Fukushima Firebonds, with the Fil-Australian guard contributing 13 points off the bench. Nagasaki improved to 11-6 with the win.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt Adams helped the Kagawa Five Arrows escape with an 82-78 win over the Nishinomiya Storks, contributing seven points and nine rebounds.

Kobe Paras had four points and four assists as Altiri Chiba crushed Bambitious Nara, 79-61.