Terrafirma Dyip racked up 3 straight wins in Saturday's Leg 3 for a return trip to the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 at Ynares Sports Arena.

Dyip's Terrence Tumalip, Dhon Reverente, Matt Salem and Jebb Bulawan took down Leg 2 winner Meralco 22-18, then followed up with victories over Pioneer Pro Tibay 17-14, and NorthPort 21-11 in Pool A action.

The Dyip will go for a 4-game sweep of Pool A against the Zamboanga Valientes Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pool B squad Sista Super Sealers and Pool C's Purefoods TJ Titans also entered the quarterfinals by winning 2 games in their respective groups.

The Bolts' Anton Asistio, Alfred Batino, Dexter Maiquez and Joseph Sedurifa brought down Zamboanga 21-8, and Pioneer 21-6 for second in the 5-team Pool A. Pioneer ran third with a 2-2 record, ahead of NorthPort's 1-2.

Sista started with a 22-19 win over Leg 2 runner-up Platinum Karaoke in Pool B play before edging San Miguel Beer (0-2) 21-20.

The Titans defeated Cavitex 21-13, then returned with a 20-17 triumph result versus Limitless App.

The Appmasters fell to 1-1, their victory coming earlier in the day at the expense of shorthanded Leg 1 winner TNT 21-16.

The Tropang Giga played Day One without a sub with Lervin Flores serving a suspension for his unsportsmanlike foul on Meralco's Gonzaga in the semis of the previous leg.

Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon and Jeremiah Gray pulled through in TNT's first game against Cavitex 20-17.

But Gray suffered a knee injury just 2 minutes into their next assignment against Limitless after making a 2-handed dunk, forcing Vosotros and de Leon to battle Brandon Rosser, Marvin Hayes, Reymar Caduyac and Jorey Napoles by themselves.

