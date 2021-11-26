Lito Adiwang during his cage clash with Jarred Brooks in ONE: NextGen III. Handout photo

Lito Adiwang was forced to tap out during his strawweight clash with American Jarred Brooks in the main event of "ONE: NextGen III" that aired on Friday.

Adiwang tried to make it a stand-out fight against the Indiana State wrestler, but Brooks had various ways of putting the Team Lakay stalwart to the ground.

Adiwang succeeded in prying his way out of Brook's clutches in the first round, but the American showcased a superior grappling pedigree and took the Filipino to the mat again in the second round. This time, he was able to trap Adiwang into an arm triangle.

Adiwang had no choice but to tap out.

"It's not my night... I got a learning experience. I nearly had him, I can feel he's tired, that's his last move already but I lost," said a disappointed Adiwang.

Brooks, for his part, said his performance put the people in the strawweight division on notice, including reigning champion Joshua Pacio.

"I think that Joshua Pacio would be put on notice, the whole division is put on notice at this point," he said.

Earlier in the night, former title contender Rene Catalan also suffered a defeat in the hands of former strawweight champion Alex Silva.

The Brazilian submitted Catalan with his signature armbar in the first round of their three-round bout.