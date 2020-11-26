WATCH: Alapag's first public house tour since moving to US

Watch more in iWantTFC

Former PBA star and Gilas Pilipinas standout Jimmy Alapag and wife LJ Moreno showed to their fans how life has been like since their family moved Stateside.

The couple offered a tour of their California home, where they settled since leaving the Philippines last September.

They posted the house tour on their Alapag Family YouTube account over the weekend.

"I know many of you have been waiting for the new house tour of our place in the States, so here we are," said Alapag, who played for TNT before shifting to full-time coaching for the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas.

"Warning lang... because we have children, magulo pa rin," Moreno added before starting the tour.

From the archives: