PBA: Bubble sacrifice paying off for finals-bound Parks, Tropang Giga

Ray Parks Jr. talks with Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson after Parks and TNT beat Phoenix 91-81 on Friday to advance to the 2020 Philippine Cup finals. PBA Media Bureau

The determination to make his first PBA finals trip was there.

And for Ray Parks Jr. and the TNT Tropang Giga, it was evident they weren't going to let anyone get in their way.

Parks led the Tropang Giga's strong the fourth quarter to beat Phoenix Super LPG 91-81 in the semifinals-clinching game on Friday.

The second-year player scored 15 of his 26 points in the fourth, leading TNT to the 2020 Philippine Cup title series.

"Speaks how bad you want it. We're here now," said Parks, who will be making his PBA finals debut, his first in this stage of a competition since his days in the ASEAN Basketball League.

The son of the late Bobby Parks said it was not easy being locked inside the bubble, so TNT wanted to make the most of its stay.

"We sacrificed 2 months, sacrificed not being with our families. Let's really dedicate this to them and play our best," Parks said.

Parks also registered 10 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal, playing all but 2 minutes the entire game.

He received help from his teammates, four of whom finished with at least 11 points.

Simon Enciso had 12 points while Jay Washington, Roger Pogoy and Jayson Castro had 11 each.

Parks gave credit to the Fuel Masters, who at one point led 2-1 in the series, but couldn't finish the job.

"It's tough playing against a great team like Phoenix. They were very well coached, tough as nails, they have great talent," he said.