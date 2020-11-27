Mobile game retelling Pacquiao story to feature ‘Mommy D’, Buboy, familiar characters

"Mommy D," Buboy Fernandez and even Freddie Roach are just some of the characters included in the new mobile game being developed centered around the Philippines' biggest athlete.

"Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga," by OMG and Ranida, is an online game adaptation of the world champion boxer's life story.

This is why the people close to Pacquiao have character representations in the game, due for release in the second quarter of 2021.

OMG president Mike Ochosa said in an online presser attended by representatives from Ranida and Game Development Association of the Philippines that they chose to retell Pacquiao's story in a format understood by the young generation.



"His story is compelling, as well as inspiring. Rather than writing a book or producing a movie, why don't we produce a mobile game?" Ochosa said.

"People are moving into this platform in terms of entertainment and being able to gather information.

"There have been computer and online games inspired by Pacquiao, but this is the first one that took an adaptation of Pacquiao's life."

Ranida CEO Ben Banta said his group made sure it had inputs from Pacquiao himself..



"We are creating a game based on his life and his life is very dramatic. Tayong mga Pilipino we know it well pero yung ibang bansa they don't know it," he said.

The game has 3 modes -- Story, Historical, and Online PvP.

Story mode will help players appreciate how Pacquiao started out as a young boy in the province before becoming a global sports celebrity.

Even "Mommy D" Dionisia Pacquiao will be featured.

" 'Yung mga important people sa buhay niya, mula pagkabata ni Manny, katulad ni Mommy D including Buboy, yung mga taong nakatulong sa kanya isinama namin sa game," Banta said.

Also included are characters adapted from his ring rivals.

Banta said the game will feature some of Pacquiao's signature shots including the "Manila Ice" and introduce new ones such as the "Sarangani Uppercut."

Alvin Juban, current president of the Game Development Association of the Philippines, voiced his support for the project.

"I hope with this project we get the support of the Filipino people before we go to the world . . . Hopefully this is our champion in the making," Juban said.

Francis Macatulad, OMG vice president, said one thing the developers are proud of is the game is a purely Filipino project.

"This is an all Filipino venture, it is about a Filipino icon and we hope to turn it into Filipino pride," Macatulad said.