MMA: Recent success has Geje Eustaquio feeling positive about another title run

Team Lakay fighter and former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio said he still has the same hunger as he did when he was starting out.

“There is no difference,” Eustaquio said when asked about his motivation throughout his career.

“Whatever my drive was when I was younger, when I started and dreamed to become a World Champion, it’s still the same that I have now.”

Based on how he performed against Song Min Jong in ONE: Inside the Matrix III, there’s truth in that statement.

Fresh is the perfect word to describe Eustaquio as he danced around Song and countered at will, earning a unanimous decision to claim his second straight victory after absorbing his first knockout loss against Yuya Wakamatsu.

Eustaquio credited his squad for his victory.

“I have the best team (Lakay) at my back. I have the best coach beside me who keeps me motivated, and those are just some of the main reasons why I am going strong,” he said.

Winning consecutive bouts impressively, Eustaquio isn’t that far off from breaking into the division’s top 5.

That’s what he’s focus on at the moment, because he believes he will soon be competing for the ONE flyweight title again.

“As I’ve said, it’s like starting over again. I still have the same fire I possessed when I first tried to become a World Champion,” Eustaquio said.

“It’s the same Geje Eustaquio that you’re looking at right now. The same motivation. The same hunger,” he added. “In God’s perfect time, I believe the belt will rest again on my waist.”