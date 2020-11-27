Boxing: Despite accomplishments, Nietes still looking for ‘dream’ fight

Donnie Nietes has achieved more than he ever dreamed of in 16 years boxing professionally.

He is one of the first three Asian fighters with world titles in at least four weight classes alongside fellow Filipinos Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire.

He also holds the record for the longest title reign among his compatriots -- 9 years.

Yet he has chosen to return to boxing despite a 2-year hiatus.

When asked what fuels Nietes' comeback, he said it was all about getting his dream fights.

"Sana matuloy na ang mga dream fights ko. Against Chocolatito (Roman Gonzalez), (Srisaket Sor) Rungvisai, (Juan Francisco) Estrada," he said.

Those three are considered the "heavyweights" of the junior bantamweight division.

But among the three, the Murcia town, Negros Occidental native wants to fight Gonzalez, the current WBC and The Ring junior bantamweight champion, the most.

"Ang gustong gusto ko talaga si Chocolatito. Kahit hindi na siya champion noon, hinahamon ko pa rin," he said.

"Sa ngayon bumalik na siya sa pagiging champion, hinahamon ko siya."

Nietes was supposed to fight this December, but held off his return to make sure he is fully prepared for his comeback fight.

He rescheduled his return in February next year.