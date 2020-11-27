2021 FIBA Asia Cup: Nietos, De Liaños lead Gilas roster at Bahrain qualifiers

Brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño of University of the Philippines, and Matt and Mike Nieto of Ateneo headline the Gilas Pilipinas 12-man roster that will battle Thailand in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Bahrain on Friday.

Isaac Go and Will Navarro, who were part of the Blue Eagles team that included the Nietos and won the UAAP Season 82 championship, also received slots in the Manama event.

Also on the final roster are Kobe Paras, Justine Baltazar, Kenmark Carino, Dave Ildefonso, Dwight Ramos and Rey Suerte.

The Philippines will play Thailand twice in a bubble set-up in Bahrain, with the national team looking to build on an impressive 100-70 victory over Indonesia all the way back in February.

(More details to follow.)