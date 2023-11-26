V.League: Denso grabs 3rd win, JT Marvelous still unbeaten

Jaja Santiago (18) in action for JT Marvelous. Photo courtesy of JT Marvelous on X.

Jaja Santiago and Jia de Guzman's teams were both triumphant in Division 1 of Japan's V.League on Sunday.

De Guzman and the Denso Airybees claimed their third win of the season after sweeping Hitachi Rivale, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21, at the Kita Gas Arena Sapporo.

Brazilian import Rosamaria Montibeller led the way for Denso with 15 points on 12 kills, two aces, and a block, while Haruna Yamashita added 13 points on 12 attacks.

De Guzman came off the bench in the third set for Denso, which improved to 3-5 in the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, JT Marvelous racked up a 10th consecutive win after a 25-21, 25-19, 25-14 triumph over Hisamitsu Springs at the Kakogawa City General Gymnasium.

Santiago continues to shine for JT Marvelous, with 10 points on seven kills and three blocks. Kotona Hayashi had 19 points on 16 kills, two rejections, and an ace to lead the way for their team.

Santiago remains the V.League's top attacker with a success rate of 58.4%, while her average of 0.94 block per set is also tops in the league.

JT Marvelous handed Hisamitsu Springs just their second loss in ten matches.

JT Marvelous returns to action next Saturday against Hitachi Rivale, while Denso will take on the PFU Blue Cats.