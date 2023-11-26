UAAP: Adamson girls stay perfect in high school volleyball

The Adamson girls' volleyball team.

MANILA -- Adamson University cruised past Ateneo de Manila University, 25-17, 25-12, 25-3, to improve to 4-0 in the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Adamson University Gym.

Already ahead by two sets, the Lady Baby Falcons opened the third frame with 14 unanswered points before a service error from Sofia Arasan gave the Blue Eagles their first point.

Ateneo wound up scoring just three points in the set, with a service ace from Mishka Estrada and an attack from Seanne Ordonio finishing off the frame in Adamson’s favor, 25-3.

Meanwhile, reigning girls' champion National University Nazareth School returned to its winning ways, thanks to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-22 sweep of De La Salle-Zobel.

The Lady Bullpups were coming off a three-set loss to the University of Santo Tomas last weekend. They won comfortably in the first two sets before figuring in a close affair with the Junior Lady Spikers in the last frame.

La Salle-Zobel pounced on NU-Nazareth's errors for a 16-11 lead, before the Lady Bullpups found their footing and claimed a 21-20 advantage. A kill block by Karyll Miranda put the Lady Bullpups at match point before a Celine Marsh attack ended the match.

The Lady Bullpups now have a 2-2 win-loss record, while La Salle-Zobel slid to 1-2. Ateneo, on the other hand, went down to 1-3 for sixth.

In the boys' division, NU-Nazareth bounced back from last week's five-set loss to the University of the East. They vented their ire on La Salle-Zobel, coming away with a 25-9, 25-10, 25-9 triumph.

Meanwhile, FEU-Diliman made quick work of Ateneo, 25-8, 25-12, 25-4, to extend its winning streak to three matches.

