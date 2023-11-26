Player of the Week Cortez peaking at the right time for San Beda

MANILA -- Jacob Cortez is heating up at the right time for the San Beda Red Lions, who closed out the elimination round of the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament in style.

The Red Lions have a four-game winning streak as they head into the Final 4, with their 12-6 win-loss record good for third place behind Mapua University and the Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Cortez did the heavy lifting in San Beda's last two elimination round games, earning him the final Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award for the period Nov. 21 to 24. A third-year guard, Cortez averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals in the past week as the Red Lions scored big wins against Lyceum and Letran.

He is the second consecutive Red Lion to win the weekly award, and third overall this season. Cortez edged out teammate Yukien Andrada as well as Jielo Razon of Perpetual and Enoch Valdez of Lyceum for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

In a 74-56 stunner over eventual Final 4 opponent Lyceum, Cortez delivered 16 points highlighted by six markers in the final seconds, to go along with seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

The 5-foot-11 ace then followed it up with another clutch outing against the defending champions last Friday, closing the match with a personal 5-0 run to deny the Knights' fightback. He tallied 17 markers, three dimes, two boards, and one swat to lead their 77-68 escape act.

"We play every game to win and may sinasabi na rest your starters but we are trying to build momentum going into the Final Four since hindi na kami twice-to-beat, twice-to-win na kami," Cortez said.

"I think after this win, nandiyan ‘yung morale namin, nandiyan ‘yung confidence namin."

Cortez's growth as the season progressed has impressed San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

"It's really nice seeing Jacob grow as the season progresses. Earlier, he was easily frustrated, he tends to force a stop but as the season goes by, he's trying to catch spots better now. [There's] growing pains at the start but he's surely matured," the coach said.