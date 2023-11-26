PH junior tennis team to compete in Malaysian tilt

Handout photo.

MANILA — The Unified Tennis Philippines National Team will send its junior squad to two Malaysian competitions that will start in late November.

The Filipinos will contend in the 38th Penang Open International Juniors Tennis Championships from November 29 to December 3, and the Perlis Milo International Juniors Tennis Championships from December 4 to 8.

“We are all excited to send off the UTP athletes as they go against tough and challenging opponents from all over Asia, said UTP president Jean Henri Lhuillier

“We hope that this will serve as a stepping stone in their pursuit of greatness and excellence in the field of tennis,” he added.

UTP will send a 16-man roster to Malaysia, and they are comprised of players who emerged as the top two in their respective age-group divisions during the UTP Elite Eight National Championships in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental earlier this year.

The boys division team parades Armik Serillo and Alexandre Coyiuto (12 and under), Lexious Cruz and Kenzo Brodeth (14 and under), Ken Bona and Mcleen Gomera (16 and under), and Mateo Rivas and Vince Serna (18 and under).

On the other hand, the girls division features Ma. Caroliean Fiel and Maristella Torrecampo (12 and under), Jayden Reece Ballado and Jana Jelena Diaz (14 and under), Kimi Brodeth and Maria Hannah Divinagracia (16 and under), and Kaye Ann Emana and Mica Ella Emana (18 and under). -- Report from Marlon Bernardino.