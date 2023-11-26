eGilas Pilipinas. Photo from Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas

eGilas Pilipinas, the national team for NBA 2K, failed to advance to the championship match of the eFIBA World Finals in Jönköping, Sweden.

This, as the Pinoy esports team absorbed a 0-2 loss (43-33, 67-33) against Team USA in the best-of-three semifinals on Sunday (Manila time).

JohnnyRed led the opponents' scoring, who nabbed 18 and 23 points in the series.

Midway into the second quarter in Game 1, eGilas had a 21-11 cushion, but Team USA notched two 2-pointers to keep the match a two-possession ballgame entering halftime.

USA kept the momentum in their favor, overturning the Pinoys with a 12-4 run in the third quarter, as they repressed all efforts by eGilas to return in the final frame.

The second game was a lopsided one, as the Americans staged a 29-6 run in the payoff period to clinch the first Finals spot.

eGilas player Prich "DonPrich" Diez said he was just proud to be competing on the international esports stage.

"It's really a huge moment for us because we really want to compete with these guys because they're the best in the world," he said in the postgame interview, referring to Team USA, which aired on eFIBA YouTube.

"It's really a huge honor to be set in the same stage with these guys," he added.

Clark "LCB" Banzon meanwhile said in the same postgame interview that USA's adjustments in defense were key for the finalists while acknowledging that their offense was topnotch.

"They adjust so well in the defensive end, I think their bags (are) just deeper on both ends of the court. They play freely, but they play with such accuracy that when you slow down, they're gonna speed you up," Banzon said.

The Philippine NBA 2K delegation will still play for a bronze medal match against the loser of Türkiye-France, who are battling as of writing.

