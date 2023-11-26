Napa emotional after NU’s elimination: ‘Level up pa’

NU’s Jeff Napa. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — National University ended the UAAP men’s basketball tournament as third-placers for the second straight year.

Poised to get into the Season 86 Final Four with a twice-to-beat advantage, the Jeff Napa-mentored squad faltered towards the end of the elimination round and lost its last two games, and this resulted in them crashing down to the third seed.

Adding insult to injury was how the De La Salle Green Archers dominated the Bulldogs on Saturday night to send them home packing.

Napa said that it was a bitter ending to NU’s promising campaign.

“Disappointed. This is not the way we like to end our season. Still, we have to move on, we have to move forward. Still proud of the guys. Despite so many adversities, naitagos namin ‘yung season na ‘to,” he said.

“Sabi ko nga sa kanila, pasensiya na, na dito lang ulit ‘yung inabot natin. Nag-apologize ako sa kanila na ito lang ‘yung naging resulta ng season na ‘to.”

NU endured three consecutive defeats to close the year, and while they also dealt with a number of injuries, Napa offered no excuses and instead looked at these as an eye-opener on what they still need to work on.

“Doon siguro kami nagkulang, to level up our game. Hindi rason yung may injuries whatsoever. Kaya nga sinabi ko sa kanila during the last huddle, we have to compete at i-level up ulit kung ano yung talent na binigay sa amin para at least, hindi kami maging failure ulit at saka siyempre, para rin sa mga futures nila,” he explained.

The former NU sharpshooter went on to shed some light on what their focus during the off-season will be, with an emphasis on internal improvement.

But overall, he was just thankful for all who believed in the Blue and Gold.

“Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila na kailangang mag-invest. ‘Yung God-given talent, hindi pa napagyayaman,” said Napa.

“At least, hindi na kami gatecrasher dito sa Final Four ng UAAP. May napatunayan sila. Although we fell short, two games na lang eh. Sayang. Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng NU franchise, di ko pwedeng sabihin sa main lang, aawayin tayo ng mga ‘yan eh,” he quipped.

“Sa lahat ng NU branches natin, thank you sa support. Pasensya na, ‘yun lang.”

