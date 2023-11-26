M5: AP Bren, Blacklist get send-off amid fanfare, nostalgia

MANILA - Blacklist International and AP Bren were sent off in style by fans and Moonton Games less than a week before the Philippine-hosted M5 World Championships.

AP Bren and Blacklist, the finalists of MPL Philippines Season 12, punched the country’s two slots to the M5 World Championships.

Some 500 fans attended the event, Moonton Games said in a press release.

"The M5 World Championship will be the most, if not the most memorable event in MLBB esports history with the Philippines hosting while also defending its world title. We are excited to show our global fans the Filipinos' way of showcasing its strengths in esports,” says Harry Leonardo, MOONTON Games Esports Marketing Manager

MPL Philippines also premiered the mini documentary "My Letter To You: M5 Zero to Hero Video Series," which detailed some of the players’ back stories before pursuing esports.

Both contingents are pumped to play in front of the Pinoy crowd as they seek 4 straight world titles for MPL PH.

“Mas nakaka-excite maglaro. At mas masayang manalo dahil mas madaming [Pinoy] fans. Dahil minsan sa ibang bansa,sobrang daming fans ng ibang teams,” Kiel “Oheb” Soriano said.

The group stages will be held from December 2-7 at the EVM Convention Center while the knockout stages will be held from December 9 to 17.