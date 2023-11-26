Gutierrez elected as new president of PFF

New PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez of Bukidnon FA. Photo courtesy of the PFF.

MANILA -- The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has a new president.

John Anthony Gutierrez of Bukidnon FA was selected by the PFF's regional associations and voting clubs to succeed Mariano "Nonong" Araneta as the head of the national federation during elections held on Saturday in Muntinlupa City.

Araneta served from 2010 to 2023, and shall continue as FIFA Council Member and AFF Vice President until 2027. During his time as president, the Philippine Azkals and the Philippine women's national football team reached new heights, with the Filipinas playing in the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this year.

Gutierrez will now be mandated to build on those gains as he serves from 2023 to 2027. He won the presidency against Stallion Laguna FC owner Fil Alquiros and Davao South FA president Henry Sabate.

Other elected officials are as follows: