Tony Bishop of Ginebra in action against Blackwater in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup, November 26, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel survived a hot-shooting Blackwater Bossing squad to tally their third win of the conference.

The Gin Kings outlasted Blackwater, 90-87, in the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Sunday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Tony Bishop spearheaded Ginebra’s attack with 25 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, an assist, and a block, while Mav Ahanmisi delivered a solid 20-point, six-assist, five-rebound game.

Christian Standhardinger also showed a solid outing after he tallied 16 markers, 12 boards, and six dimes.

Down by three in the last 4.6 seconds of the game, Blackwater had the chance to send the game into overtime after Ginebra failed to extend their advantage into a two-possession lead in the final 30 seconds of the game.

But Chris Ortiz followed this with an early three-point attempt that did not even hit the rim, resulting in the Bossing tallying their fourth defeat of the year.

Before this, the Jeff Cariaso-led squad opened the gates scorching hot by hitting nine three-pointers in the first 20 minutes of action and at one point even leading by 17.

The never-say-die squad, however, lived up to their mantra and finally made it into a close game in the third canto after they started it on a 13-4 run which was ended by an Ahanmisi basket off an assist by Ralph Cu with still 7:30 left in the same quarter.

Also playing a factor in BGSM’s win was how they imposed their presence in the rebounding department, 47-33, which led to a 23-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Ginebra also put an end to the Bossing’s three-point shooting by limiting them to only a single make in the whole second half.

Ortiz led the Bossing’s offensive with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, and RK Ilagan and Troy Rosario followed suit with 15 each.

Following this game Gineba improved to 3-1. On the other hand, Blackwater fell down to 1-4 and also endured their fourth straight defeat.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 90 – Bishop 25, Ahanmisi 20, Standhardinger 16, Pringle 10, J.Aguilar 8, Thompson 7, Pinto 4, Cu 0

BLACKWATER 87 – Ortiz 20, Ilagan 15, Rosario 15, Hill 11, Suerte 8, DiGregorio 8, Guinto 8, David 2, Casio 0, Escoto 0, Ayonayon 0, Banal 0

QUARTERS: 19-36, 41-50, 71-69, 90-87

