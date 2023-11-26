Football: Total FC claims Philippines YFL Under-13 crown

Total Football Club. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Total Football Club completed an impressive 2023 by beating Malaya FC, 1-0, to claim the championship in the Under-13 division of the 2023 Philippine Youth Football League (YFL), in the final last week in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Total FC finished with a record of 13 wins, a draw with no loss to garner 40 total points, beating Mendiola FC for the title as the latter had 39 points with its 13-0-1 slate. The only blemish on Mendiola's record was a 2-0 defeat to Total FC.

The YFL is an organized youth league that provides high-level football competition to various elite football clubs in Luzon that is sanctioned by the Philippine Football Federation in an effort to promote grassroots growth and development for the Filipino youth.

Aside from Total FC, other clubs in the YFL include Manila Soccer Academy (MSA) FC, G8 Academy, Malaya FC Aspire FC, Apueasto Bueno FC, Kaya FC and Arayat FC. Total FC won all its matches in the single round robin.

Total FC’s U-7, U-9 and U-11 teams also had solid campaigns in this year’s YFL, as U-7 finished third overall, U-9 placed second, while the U-11 squad placed 5th overall.

"Our vision is to make world-class football training available to all Filipino youth, regardless of their socio-economic background," said Total FC’s Program Director Ousman Jeng.

Members of the Total FC champion team are: Eiram Aguilar, Ziad Alsharabi, Ryan Kyle Celestial, Joseph Cenojas, Zaeous Cortez, Revir Deada, Kurt Del Valle, Ralph Espinas, Jose Gabriel, Ethan Gile, Daniel Guinto, Jasper Isagon, Antonio Jose Magabo, Andrei Marabillo, Emacky Marquez, Maverick Melanio, John Paul Nidar, Luis Pible, Zhaan Roquio, Shem Salilig, Darcy Sarmiento, Mark Justine Silmaro, David Sinfuego, Limuel Tapia, Vegas, Vince Villegas, and Khadmiel Yee.

Total FC’s U9, U11 and U13 teams will be competing at the 2023 Bangkok International Super Cup on December 2-3 in Thailand.