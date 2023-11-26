Meralco guard Chris Banchero soars for a layup against the TNT Tropang GIGA in their PBA Commissioner's Cup game, November 26, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts made easy work of TNT Tropang Giga led by Suleiman Braimoh and Chris Bachero.

The duo led the Luigi Trillo-led squad in their victory over TNT, 109-95, at the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Bolts’ import poured in 37 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while Banchero finished with 18 markers, four dimes, and two boards. Bong Quinto scored 13, and Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge tallied 12 each.

After facing a double-digit deficit during the majority of the first three quarters, TNT made a huge run in the final canto that was led by Hollis-Jefferson who hit an and-one play midway through the fourth period to allow the Tropang Giga to get as close as two, 91-89.

The Bolts regained their dominance in the next plays, however, and scored nine straight points which was built on a three-point play and a triple by Banchero, and a triple by Newsome in the next two minutes.

This allowed Meralco to re-establish their double-digit lead in the final three minutes, in turn, halting TNT’s two-game win streak.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 47 of the Tropang Giga’s 95 points, while Jayson Castro contributed 19 markers with five assists.

Following the win, the Bolts improved to 3-1, while also sending TNT to .500 at 2-2.



The Scores:

MERALCO 109 – Braimoh 37, banchero 18, Quinto 13, Hodge 12, Newsome 12, Dario 6, Almazan 6, Bates 0Caram 5, Rios 0

TNT 95 – Hollis-Jefferson 47, Castro 19, Khobuntin 8, K.Williams 5, Reyes 5, Oftana 4, Montalbo 3, Galinato 2, Heruela 2, Ponferrada 0, Tungcab 0, Tolomia 0

QUARTERS: 29-21, 52-42, 80-70, 109-95

