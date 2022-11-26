UAAP: UE completes season sweep of La Salle

The De La Salle University (DLSU) and University of the East (UE) battle during the second round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Quezon City on November 26, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the East capped a resurgent campaign in UAAP Season 85 by stunning De La Salle University, 80-72, in overtime on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Red Warriors are already out of the running for a Final 4 spot but still found a way to impact the race, as they kept the Green Archers from tying Adamson University at fourth place.

Moreover, UE completed a sweep of La Salle in the Season 85 elimination round. The Red Warriors had also pulled off a shocker over the Green Archers, 81-74, when they played in the first round last October 12.

Rookie guard Rey Remogat paved the way for the upset, firing 24 points including the dagger three-pointer with 46.1 seconds left in overtime.

UE finished the season with a 5-9 win-loss record, while La Salle dropped to 6-7 heading into their final elimination round game on Wednesday against University of Santo Tomas -- a must-win affair for the Green Archers.