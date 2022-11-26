UAAP: UE completes season sweep of La Salle

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the East capped a resurgent campaign in UAAP Season 85 by stunning De La Salle University, 80-72, in overtime on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.
The Red Warriors are already out of the running for a Final 4 spot but still found a way to impact the race, as they kept the Green Archers from tying Adamson University at fourth place.
Moreover, UE completed a sweep of La Salle in the Season 85 elimination round. The Red Warriors had also pulled off a shocker over the Green Archers, 81-74, when they played in the first round last October 12.
Rookie guard Rey Remogat paved the way for the upset, firing 24 points including the dagger three-pointer with 46.1 seconds left in overtime.
UE finished the season with a 5-9 win-loss record, while La Salle dropped to 6-7 heading into their final elimination round game on Wednesday against University of Santo Tomas -- a must-win affair for the Green Archers.