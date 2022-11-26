UAAP rescinds suspension of La Salle's Tchuido

De La Salle University center Fina Niantcho Tchuido. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP on Saturday announced that it has rescinded the suspension of De La Salle University center Fina Niantcho Tchuido, who initially incurred a one-game ban over allegations of biting.

UAAP basketball commissioner Richard Bachmann rescinded the suspension after an appeal was made by La Salle head coach Cholo Villanueva.

Tchuido was alleged to have bitten National University's Kristine Cayabyab during a dead ball situation in their game last Wednesday, November 23. The incident occurred with 2:19 left in the overtime period; the Lady Archers went on to win, 61-57, ending the Lady Bulldog's 108-game winning streak.

Due to inconclusive video evidence after the appeal, the commissioner has rescinded the suspension.

Niantcho Tchuido will still be summoned by the league commissioner.

Set to serve one-game suspensions on Saturday are National University's Kean Baclaan and Ateneo de Manila University's Sarah Makanjuola.

Baclaan was ejected during the Bulldogs' game against La Salle last Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena after incurring two technical fouls for "faking a foul."

He will not be available for NU's game against Adamson University on Saturday morning.

Makanjuola, for her part, was given a disqualifying foul their game against University of the East, also last Wednesday.

With 2:56 remaining in the first quarter of the game, Makanjuila hit UE's Kamba Kone in the face with a closed fist that resulted in her disqualification.

Makanjuola will serve her one-game suspension on Saturday, 3:00 p.m. when Ateneo faces the University of the Philippines at the Quadricentennial Pavillion.

