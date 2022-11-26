National University ended the women's elimination round with a 13-1 win-loss record. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University produced a massive response to its first loss in nine years, as the Lady Bulldogs clobbered Adamson University 101-55 on Saturday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Lady Bulldogs concluded the elimination round of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament with a 13-1 win-loss record, giving them the No. 1 seed.

National U will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4, where they will be up against Ateneo de Manila University.

"We talked about finishing quarters, finishing halves, finishing games strongly, which obviously we failed in our last game," said NU coach Aris Dimaunahan.

The Lady Bulldogs saw their historic 108-game winning streak come to an end last Wednesday, when they were beaten 61-57 by De La Salle University in overtime. It was their first loss since October 2013, when they dropped Game 3 of the UAAP Season 76 Finals to the Lady Archers.

They vented their ire on the Lady Falcons, leading by as much as 79-31 off two free throws from Karl Pingol with 2:44 left in the third quarter.

"Today the challenge was really how well we could finish the elimination round on a high note, if we could finish this convincingly. I thought we did a better job today than the last time we played," Dimaunahan said of his players.

Pingol led NU with 12 points along with eight rebounds and two assists, while Kristine Cayabyab contributed 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist. Princess Fabruada and Camille Clarin each had 10 points each for the Lady Bulldogs. Annick Edimo Tiky had nine points, six rebounds, and four steals as well for NU.

Every Lady Bulldog fielded scored in the contest.

The defending champions relied on their inside game as they produced 54 points in the paint compared to the Lady Falcons’ 34. NU also went 10-of-25 from the three-point line versus Adamson’s 1-of-10.

Adamson saw its two-game winning streak come to an end. The Lady Falcons will finish the season with a 5-9 win-loss record, good for sixth place.

Novie Ornopia led the Lady Falcons with 14 points followed by Victoria Adeshina’s eight points and seven rebounds.

Leslie For had 10 assists along with six rebounds, four points, and three steals for the Lady Falcons.

The scores:

NU (101) - Pingol 12, Cayabyab 11, Fabruada 10, Clarin 10, Edimo Tiky 9, Bartolo 9, Betanio 7, Solis 6, Villareal 6, Cacho 6, Barroquillo 6, Canuto 3, Dimaunahan 3, Surada 2, Ico 1.

Adamson (55) - Ornopia 14, Adeshina 8, Dumelod 8, Padilla 5, Flor 4, Alaba 3, Agojo 3, Meniano 2, Dampios 2, Etang 2, Carcallas 2, Tano 2, Alaba 0, De La Cruz 0, Catulong 2.

Quarters: 29-13, 52-26, 83-41, 101-55.