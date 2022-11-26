UST's Nic Cabanero did not play against FEU on Saturday. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Forced to miss their penultimate game due to an ankle sprain, University of Santo Tomas star Nic Cabañero is determined to suit up in the Growling Tigers' final assignment of UAAP Season 85.

Cabañero sat out against Far Eastern University on Saturday after sustaining a right ankle sprain in their previous game against the University of the Philippines. In his absence, the Growling Tigers absorbed a 77-62 defeat.

"For me, gusto kong maglaro, pero kailangan ko pa rin magpahinga," said Cabañero, who is leading UST in scoring with 17.8 points on top of 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

"As of now, namamaga pa rin. Hopefully, next game makakalaro na ako," he added.

Cabañero has been UST's main source of offense in Season 85, but the Growling Tigers have struggled to earn victories. After opening their campaign with an upset of Adamson University, UST has lost 12 straight games.

The burly swingman is hopeful that he can return in their final game of the season against De La Salle University, and try to give the Tigers a triumphant exit.

"Next game, gusto ko parin manalo for us and for me," said Cabañero, who is relieved that he did not sustain a fracture. "Great exit para sa amin, kasi ito 'yung mag-boost sa confidence namin sa upcoming season."

This early, Cabañero is already looking forward to a better campaign for Season 86, where he is expected to take a bigger leadership role off the court aside from his responsibilities on it.

"As a player, 'di ako masyadong vocal, at masyado akong focused sa nangyayari sa court," said ​​Cabañero, who is in his second season with the Tigers. "Gusto kong maging vocal, para mas mag-voice out ako sa teammates ko, what things to improve pa para makatulong sa amin."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.