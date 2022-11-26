PBA: San Miguel Beer takes TNT out of playoffs race

Defending champion San Miguel dished out a 119-99 beating against Talk 'N Text, ending the Tropang GIGA's hopes of reaching the quarterfinal round of the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Saturday.

Devon Scott had 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Beermen, who improved to 6-5.

Simon Enciso added 15 points including 3 treys against TNT.

This gave San Miguel a better chance of reaching the quarterfinal round of the tournament.

It is the end of the line, however, for the Tropang GIGA who fell to 4-8.

A major factor in the Texters' defeat was the scoring struggle of their prized guard Mikey Williams.

Williams was nearly held scoreless against Beermen, ending up with only 2 points.

Williams has just returned from the Tropang Giga-imposed suspension after missing their practices.

