PBA: Phoenix thrashes Terrafirma to boost playoffs bid

(UPDATED) Phoenix blasted Terrafirma to oblivion in a strong push to the PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Phoenix had it 135-85 against the hard-luck Dyip.

The Fuel Masters pounced on the import-less Terrafirma squad for a 26-13 surge in the first quarter.

Phoenix then stormed to a 67-30 tear after two quarters - the fifth most lopsided first-half in league history - to establish the one-sided nature of this matchup.

RR Garcia poured in 20 points for Phoenix, which snapped out of a three-game slide.

The Fuel Masters now hold a 6-6 record and are now ranked sixth in the team standings.

"Right now we don't know where we're gonna be at the end of the eliminations but what's important for us is to get the players on the same page all the time," said coach Topex Robinson.

"What's good about this is we're in a better place," he added. "We don't really know at this point (the final positioning). We don't have control on who we're going to face next. But we have total control of our team and so it's really continuing to grow and learn."

With 6 wins, the Fuel Masters holds some edge against the chase pack such as San Miguel (5-5) and Rain or Shine (5-6) and Meralco (4-5), NLEX (4-7) and TNT (4-7) going to the remaining elimination games.

The Dyip, who played minus Lester Prosper due to health protocols, ended their campaign with 1-11.

The Scores:

Phoenix 135 - Garcia 20, Serrano 17, Wesson 17, Perkins 16, Jazul 14, Lojera 11, Manganti 10, Tio 9, Mocon 8, Muyang 8, Anthony 3, Camacho 2, Adamos 0, Rios 0, Pascual 0.

Terrafirma 84 - Munzon 12, Camson 11, Mina 10, Alolino 9, Javelona 9, Gomez de Liano 8, Tiongson 7, Ramos 7, Gabayni 6, Cahilig 5, Grospe 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 26-13, 67-30, 107-61, 135-84

