The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is looking at compressing the season-ending Governors' Cup and staging a pre-season mini-tournament ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The league is bracing for the country's campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games and the FIBA World Cup, making way for the national team's preparations.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said it was agreed upon by the Board led by chairman Ricky Vargas to give the Philippine men's basketball team enough time to prepare for the SEA Games in Cambodia.

By the middle of the year, they will stage a mini-tournament that finishes just before the country co-hosts the World Cup by August.

"Baka tayo pa rin ang sumali sa SEA Games," said the commissioner. "Baka maglaro tayo ng Thursday or may triple header. Kailangan bilisan natin para mabigyan ng time na makapag-practice (ang national team) bago mag SEA Games."

The mini-tournament will serve as a pre-season event for the sake of the PBA clubs.

"Gagawin natin yun para masuklian naman kasi yung owners natin. Nawala na nung COVID (several conferences), tapos mawawala pa ng apat na buwan," said Marcial.

They also the possibility of PBA ballclubs playing against foreign national teams camping nearby in a series of friendlies.

Marcial said he will talk to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) about the prospect.

"Kung meron ibang bansa na magka-camp dito for World Cup na hindi natin ka-grupo, baka puwede nating laruin," said the PBA chieftain.

