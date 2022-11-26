PBA 3x3: J&T, TNT secure playoff spots in Leg 4

J&T has progressed to the playoffs of the PBA 3x3 Leg 4. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- J&T along with TNT booked berths in the Leg 4 playoffs of the PBA 3x3, as Purefoods and San Miguel failed to advance in the next round, as Season 2 Second Conference resumed Saturday at Robinson’s Place Malabon.

The Express and Tropang Giga emerged unbeaten in their respective groups to lead the eight teams seeing action in the knockout stage to be played Sunday.

The Tropang Giga, seeking a second straight leg title and third for the conference, were unscathed in Pool A with a 2-0 record after back-to-back wins over Blackwater (21-19) and Terrafirma (21-13).

The Express, winner of Leg 2, on the other hand, matched the same record (2-0) in Pool D as they downed Barangay Ginebra (21-16) and Pioneer Elastoseal (19-15) one after the other.

Meanwhile, the Beermen and Titans were left winless in two games in their respective groups and missed the bus going to the quarterfinal phase.

San Miguel fell to Cavitex (21-16) and NorthPort (21-18) in Pool B, while Purefoods suffered contrasting losses against Platinum Karaoke (21-11) and Meralco (15-14) in Pool C.



The ouster of the Beermen formalized the entry of Cavitex and NorthPort in the next round, while Meralco and Platinum did the same in their group following the elimination of the Titans.



The two remaining quarterfinal berths in Pool D are still up for grabs as of posting.

A total of P100,000 prize purse awaits the Leg 4 champion, while rthe unner up will receive P50,000, and third placer P30,000.