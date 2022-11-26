Abarrientos, Gutang contribute in teams' KBL wins

RJ Abarrientos and Justin Gutang both had a hand in their respective teams' triumphs in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Saturday.

Abarrientos exploded for a game-high 22 points in Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus' 85-68 demolition of Jeonju KCC Egis at the Dongcheon Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University star made five of his nine attempts from long distance while also contributing seven rebounds and five assists. The win was Ulsan's fourth in five games, and they improved to 9-5 in the season.

Lee Woo-seok contributed 20 points and four rebounds to Ulsan's win.

Ra Gun-A had 20 points and 13 rebounds in a losing effort for Jeonju.

Meanwhile, Justin Gutang had a 16-minute stint in Changwon LG Sakers' 83-71 win over Suwon KT SonicBoom at the Suwon KT Arena.

The former College of St. Benilde star had two points, five rebounds and four assists in the win, which was the second straight for Changwon this season.

Former Alab Pilipinas player Ethan Alvano wasn't quite as fortunate, as Wonju DB Promy absorbed an 85-81 defeat to Seoul SK Knights at the Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

Alvano had 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals but Wonju still dropped its sixth straight game.