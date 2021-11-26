Volleyball: Iris Tolenada clicks at F2 Logistics

Iris Tolenada may have only been with F2 Logistics for a month, but the Filipino-American playmaker was able to help her new club become the first-ever Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League winners.

Aside from clinching the Best Setter award, Tolenada played a vital role in helping the Cargo Movers complete a 5-0 campaign without dropping a set on Thursday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center.

"This is an amazing feeling. Coming in to this program, I knew it is a championship team. I have been a champion before and I was really excited to experience another one with these girls," said Tolenada, who overcame late game struggles in the title clincher thanks to her teammates led by MVP Kim Kianna Dy.

"Today I didn't play my best game. But the great thing about a solid team and a solid family is everyone has each other's back and that's what they did today," she said. "They carried me through. They still believed in me. They stuck with me and that means a championship in itself."

The San Francisco State University product was delighted to play under multi-titled collegiate and club champion coach Ramil de Jesus who boosted her confidence.

"Playing for coach Ramil has been great because I'm also getting better at the game. You know I'm 30 years old and I'm still learning a lot from him and that's so exciting for me as a player. To keep growing," Tolenada said.

"I understand why people want to play for him. I understand why he is a champion coach like the way he runs his programs and the way he is on and off the court. It's amazing," she said. "He feels like a dad. He feels like a family and they welcomed me with open arms ever since I stepped to the gym.”

When Tolenada entered F2 Logistics' Lipa City training bubble after her stint in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship last month, the challenge was tremendous being the team's main setter.

But she passed with flying colors.

“Everything was worth it. All the tears, all the sweat, all the blood,” Tolenada said. “Winning the championship with this team is just the best feeling,"