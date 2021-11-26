The Meralco Bolts beat all contenders to reach the top of the PBA 3x3 second leg Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The Bolts, composed of Tonino Gonzaga, Joseph Sedurifa, Dexter Maiquez and Alfred Batino, first got back at their tormentors TNT Tropang GIGA with a 21-13 victory in the semis.

They later completed the climb by conquering Platinum's Karl Dehesa, Chris de Chavez, JR Alabanza and Yutien Andrada, 21-16, in the finals.

"We just stuck to our habits. As teammates, we didn't mind the results, just stayed together, did the right thing, used one another to win," Gonzaga said in the PBA website.

With the victory, the Bolts and their coach Patrick Fran earned P100,000.

Before making it to the semis, the Bolts ran over quarterfinal rival San Miguel Beer, 21-12, after dominating Barangay Ginebra, 21-12 in Pool B.

Platinum received P50,000 after settling for second place.

Meanwhile, TNT got the P30,000 prize for third place.