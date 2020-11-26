Remy Martin, Arizona State off to winning start in US NCAA

Remy Martin (1) of the Arizona State Sun Devils dribbles downcourt against the Rhode Island Rams during the 2K Empire Classic at Mohegan Sun Arena on November 25, 2020 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Maddie Meyer, Getty Images/AFP

Filipino-American guard Remy Martin and the Arizona State Sun Devils opened their NCAA campaign with a tough 94-88 victory over Rhode Island in the Empire Classic.

Martin, who withdrew from the NBA Draft in August to return for his senior season, led the Sun Devils with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, six rebounds, and five assists.

Sun Devils play winner of Villanova/BC tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QkrnthEA7h — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) November 26, 2020

Arizona State led by as much as 16 points in the first half but Rhode Island clawed its way back and took a 69-67 lead with 12 minutes to go.

The game was nip-and-tuck from there, but a Chris Osten and-1 with under three minutes left gave Arizona State the lead for good, 89-86.

Freshman Marcus Bagley made insurance free throws down the stretch, before a steal and a transition layup by Holland Woods sealed the victory for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State was ranked 18th heading into the season in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Bagley finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Woods added 11 points. The Sun Devils shot 45% from the field in the game.