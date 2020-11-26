Pope offers prayers for late football star Maradona

Pope Francis remembered Diego Maradona in prayer following the late football great's passing.

Francis, a self admitted fan of the fallen football star, met his fellow Argentinian native in several occasions.

According to Vatican News, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said the Pope "recalls with affection the times [he and Maradona] met in recent years, and remembers him in prayer, as he has done in recent days after learning of his poor health."

Maradona met the Pope in September 2014 at Casa Santa Marta, prior to a charity match and presented him the famous No. 10 jersey with Francisco printed on it.

Bruni said Francis has been praying for Maradona especially when the latter encountered health problems.

Maradona recently underwent surgery to remove a brain clot, but died on Wednesday at his home in Tigre, Argentina, from suspected chronic heart failure.

He was 60.