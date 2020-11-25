NBA: Indianapolis All-Star Game postponed to 2024

An NBA sign is seen at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 5, 2020. Aly Song, Reuters

Indianapolis will host the NBA All-Star Game in 2024, the league and the Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday.

Public health conditions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevented the city from hosting the event in February 2021, as originally scheduled.

"While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

"I want to thank Herb Simon, Steve Simon, Rick Fuson and the entire Pacers organization as well as the NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee and the community of Indianapolis for working with us to reschedule our All-Star activities."

The game will be played on Feb. 18, 2024 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Plans for a revised 2021 All-Star weekend will be announced at a later date.

"We are excited about the opportunity to bring Indiana the very best All-Star experience in 2024," Pacers owner Herb Simon said.

"The efforts of so many Hoosiers to prepare for NBA All-Star 2021 put us ahead of the game for the hard work to come, and we are so grateful to the NBA for once again recognizing Indianapolis as a city that delivers world-class events."

Cleveland will host the All-Star festivities in 2022, followed by Salt Lake City in 2023.

Indianapolis hosted its first All-Star Game in 1985.

