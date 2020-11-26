Karate: James De Los Santos continues golden run despite feeling ill

World No. 1 virtual kata practitioner James De Los Santos continued his winning ways despite feeling ill in the past few days.

Just recently, he pocketed his 23rd gold medal by winning the Golden League Karate eTournament.

De Los Santos got past his opponent from Switzerland before beating an American entry in the finals to claim the top spot.

"I have to admit that I was feeling under the weather (it’s not covid-19) during this finals, but I still performed and ended up winning my 23rd gold," said De Los Santos in Instagram.

He said he was also delighted to find he remains COVID-19 free.

"I am also glad to say that I was declared NEGATIVE after my Covid-19 test results came out, given that I was usually out for the virtual tournaments and other errands for the past 8 months since the lockdown began," he added.

"But the virus is still out there, so it’s still highly necessary to follow the safety protocols."

De Los Santos became the top-ranked men's virtual kata player last October after earning enough points to dislodge Eduardo Garcia of Portugal.

He claimed the top spot by winning e-tournament after e-tournament since March.